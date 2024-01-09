Tom Hinton Acquires 48 Shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) Stock

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Free Report) insider Tom Hinton bought 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($189.67).

Wincanton Stock Up 0.5 %

LON WIN traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 311.50 ($3.97). 27,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 719.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 294.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 265.11. The company has a market cap of £387.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,483.33 and a beta of 0.61. Wincanton plc has a 1-year low of GBX 187 ($2.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 347.50 ($4.43).

Get Wincanton alerts:

Wincanton Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,190.48%.

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

