Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of TNXP opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.17. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 76,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

