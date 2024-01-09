Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of TNXP opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.17. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $9.81.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
