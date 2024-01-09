Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $45.00

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.57), with a volume of 142455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.61).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on Tortilla Mexican Grill
Tortilla Mexican Grill Price Performance
About Tortilla Mexican Grill
Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through owned and stores in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tortilla Mexican Grill
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Five Below falls below EMA; is it time to buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.