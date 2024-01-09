Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $45.00

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.57), with a volume of 142455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.61).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of £17.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1,187.50 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,241.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.55.

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through owned and stores in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

