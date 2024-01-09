TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Holdings Boosted by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 509.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TTE stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $65.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.