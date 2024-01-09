Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.44

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40.44 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 41.10 ($0.52), with a volume of 485220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.53).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Touchstone Exploration from GBX 117 ($1.49) to GBX 105 ($1.34) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,200.00 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, insider Paul R. Baay sold 131,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.69), for a total transaction of £70,740 ($90,172.08). Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

