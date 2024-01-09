Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TTD. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.05.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 222.55, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.54. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $42.77 and a 1-year high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $6,421,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,995 shares in the company, valued at $125,261,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,864 shares of company stock valued at $16,665,807. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

