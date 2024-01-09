TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Raised to C$18.50 at CIBC

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.69% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.25.

TSE:TA traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$10.59. 294,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.97. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$10.02 and a 1 year high of C$13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.04.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 17.18%. Analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.5202899 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. In other TransAlta news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. Also, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,463 shares of company stock worth $1,712,367. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

