Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,936,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,930,000 after purchasing an additional 227,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,515,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TNL stock opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TNL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $32,570.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 198,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,486.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.