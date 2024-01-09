Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,189 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

Intel Stock Up 0.1 %

INTC stock opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $204.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

