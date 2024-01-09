Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,506 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

