Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $29,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,921,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,760 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,174,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,445,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,624,000 after acquiring an additional 103,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

