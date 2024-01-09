Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 530 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

General Mills Trading Down 1.6 %

GIS stock opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average is $68.02.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

