Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.53. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $60.70.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

