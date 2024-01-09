Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 849 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 143,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $164.55 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.28 and its 200-day moving average is $156.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

