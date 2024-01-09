Trifast (LON:TRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.62

Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 97.62 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.17), with a volume of 191180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.13).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,026.67 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6,666.67%.

In other news, insider Serena Lang acquired 137,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £100,033.36 ($127,512.25). In related news, insider Iain Percival purchased 129,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £98,623.68 ($125,715.33). Also, insider Serena Lang purchased 137,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £100,033.36 ($127,512.25). 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

