Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TRIL) Trading Up 0.5%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:TRIL – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.45 and last traded at C$23.33. Approximately 60,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 166,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.22.
Trillium Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.33.
Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile
Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.
