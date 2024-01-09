Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRMB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. Trimble has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $62.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,928 shares of company stock valued at $653,462. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Trimble by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

