Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Trading Down 1.1%

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00. Approximately 402 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.

Trinity Bank, N.A. Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.81.

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter.

Trinity Bank, N.A. Company Profile

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit.

