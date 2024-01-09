Truist Financial Increases OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $38.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ONEW. TheStreet lowered OneWater Marine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

ONEW traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.04. 52,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $495.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.52.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $450.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 14.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Capital World Investors increased its position in OneWater Marine by 42.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 720,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,096,000 after buying an additional 215,474 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 77,118 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 589,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 69,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

