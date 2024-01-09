Truist Financial Raises Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $16.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Accolade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Accolade Price Performance

Accolade stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.56. 1,169,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,922. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.15. Accolade has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accolade in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Accolade by 46.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

