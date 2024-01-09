Truist Financial Raises Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $30.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Camping World from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.45. 97,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,059. Camping World has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.69 and a beta of 2.62.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Camping World will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,251,000 after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Camping World by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,885,000 after purchasing an additional 83,764 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 9.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,941,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,636,000 after purchasing an additional 169,117 shares during the period. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 1,908,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 2,772.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after buying an additional 1,260,888 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

