Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Trustmark Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $27.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $194.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.27 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 83,181 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $633,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 87,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

