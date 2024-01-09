Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $698.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $186.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.10 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 39.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

