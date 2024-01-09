Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Tucows Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCX opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. Tucows has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $260.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 116.01% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $86.97 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tucows

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,709.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,709.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robin Chase bought 12,500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $249,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,981.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tucows in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tucows in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tucows by 793.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Tucows in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Tucows by 201.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

(Get Free Report)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.