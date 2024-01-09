Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Twilio by 0.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Twilio by 3.4% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in Twilio by 5.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE TWLO traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.61. 226,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,871. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.89.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $759,333.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,599 shares in the company, valued at $14,984,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,017,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,084,482. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.95.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

