U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

Shares of GROW opened at $2.80 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 20.78%.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Featured Stories

