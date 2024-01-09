UBS Group Boosts Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target to $129.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $119.00 to $129.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

HELE stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.83. 52,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,444. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.95 and its 200 day moving average is $115.67. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $81.14 and a twelve month high of $143.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.33. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

