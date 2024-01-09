UBS Group Raises The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $440.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at UBS Group from $382.00 to $440.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s current price.

GS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.87.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $384.30. 478,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $352.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.65. The company has a market cap of $125.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $389.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.