Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Trading Down 17.6%

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Free Report) was down 17.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 514,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,721,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Unique Fabricating Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unique Fabricating stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 147,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Unique Fabricating at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

