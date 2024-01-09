United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Cut by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.21. 172,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,050. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $135.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

