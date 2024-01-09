United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Position Boosted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,340,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,447,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in United Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in United Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $1,352,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,512.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $1,352,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,512.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,605 shares of company stock worth $7,781,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $231.04 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $275.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.53.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.88.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

