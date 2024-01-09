Unity Software (NYSE:U) Given New $32.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

U stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,073,855.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 403,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,373,053.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,073,855.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 403,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,373,053.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $16,193,497.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,451,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,733,089.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 995,754 shares of company stock worth $28,603,404. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 373.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

