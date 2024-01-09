Unity Software (NYSE:U) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $32.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 3,195,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 9,855,617 shares.The stock last traded at $37.30 and had previously closed at $38.98.

U has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $16,193,497.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,733,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $16,193,497.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,733,089.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $50,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 370,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,378,366.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 995,754 shares of company stock worth $28,603,404. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 15,550.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1,151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

