UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGSGet Free Report) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.53). 66,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 73,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.45).

UPGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.55) price target on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 123.16. The company has a market cap of £107.17 million, a P/E ratio of 857.14 and a beta of 1.72.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.

