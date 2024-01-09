Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.36

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 409887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.55.

Upwork Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $175.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.84 million. Upwork had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 4.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,160,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,342. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,461,000 after acquiring an additional 702,595 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 58.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 67,308 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 143.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 68,124 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Upwork during the third quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 2,216.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,442 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

