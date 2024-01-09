US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.65.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. US Foods has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. US Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USFD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.70.

In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 67.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of US Foods by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of US Foods by 29.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

