VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

NYSE:EGY opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $477.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.32. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,666,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after acquiring an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 13.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 138,810 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 24.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 118.5% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

