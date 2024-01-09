Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for 1.4% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.58. 794,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,048. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current year.

Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

