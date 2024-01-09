Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $25,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $2.29 on Tuesday, reaching $126.98. 372,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

