Valliance Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000. KLA accounts for approximately 7.5% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock traded down $6.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $555.51. 77,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,659. The company has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $548.27 and its 200 day moving average is $502.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $597.43.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.94.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

