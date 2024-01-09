Valliance Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 10,400 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Teradyne accounts for 3.8% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth $316,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Teradyne by 4.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Teradyne by 57.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TER shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.55.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.8 %

TER traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.99. 72,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.82.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

