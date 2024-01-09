Van Elle (LON:VANL) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 39.40 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.48). Approximately 115,172 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 52,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.48).

Van Elle Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £40.56 million, a PE ratio of 950.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Van Elle

In other news, insider Mark Cutler acquired 100,000 shares of Van Elle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($49,713.19). 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Van Elle

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a ground engineering contractor in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

