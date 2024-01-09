VanEck Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF (ASX:PLUS) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

VanEck Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF (ASX:PLUS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from VanEck Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

VanEck Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF Stock Performance

About VanEck Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF

(Get Free Report)

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.