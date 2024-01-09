Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Bought by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VWOB stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.12. The stock had a trading volume of 35,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,480. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.92.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3037 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.