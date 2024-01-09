Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stake Boosted by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 1.4% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,382. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.