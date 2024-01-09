Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

VSS stock opened at $113.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day moving average of $109.47. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

