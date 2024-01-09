Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Lessened by Bricktown Capital LLC

Bricktown Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266,000 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Bricktown Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bricktown Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,344,000 after buying an additional 8,147,634 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $284,663,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.03. 1,322,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,687,438. The company has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

