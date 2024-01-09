Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

VWO stock opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

