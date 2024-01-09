Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,710 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $38,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,968 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,909,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,923,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

