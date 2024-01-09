Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Boosted by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.95. 252,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,366. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $215.10 and a 12-month high of $313.35. The firm has a market cap of $100.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

